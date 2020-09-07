‘Riverdale’ fans think promo image reveals Archie’s death in season five

Riverdale‘s showrunner has hinted that Archie Andrews could be killed-off in season five of the CW series.

The show recently returned to production on its next batch of episodes, with boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posting a series of new script covers for the cast’s table reads.

However, among them is the cover for Purgatory, which depicts Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones standing over a grave, with an image of Archie Andrews in a war helmet over them.

While this may suggest that Archie will die, the image is from the comic Archie 1941, in which the character is presumed dead, though is later revealed to be alive.

Still, many fans have taken this a big hint that Archie will die in season five, one tweeting: “If Archie’s dies I’ll stop watching Riverdale.”

However, another suggested that it could be a similar situation to Jughead’s ‘death’ last season, in which Cole Sprouse’s character was revealed to be alive, noting: “Do we have to ‘fall’ for Archie being dead now after the Jughead story in last season? Exhausting”.

If archie's dies I'll stop watching Riverdale. — Hot Sauce ❤🇬🇭 (@kwadwo_black_) September 4, 2020

Do we have to "fall" for Archie being dead now after the Jughead story in last season? Exhausting 😂 — M. D. ★ (@DreamofLA) September 3, 2020

It comes as star Lili Reinhart recently confirmed that season five would include a seven-year time jump for the characters.

“I’m really psyched about it, I think it’ll be nice to play an adult… but I also really appreciate that Roberto, our showrunner, was like: ‘Yeah let’s revamp, so we’re not just stuck in high school for seven seasons’,” she said on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

Meanwhile, Riverdale star Bernadette Beck (Peaches ‘N Cream) has criticised the show for casting her to “fulfil a diversity quota”, saying she was ignored on set or asked to behave “sassy”.

“I get it, there’s always a protagonist and antagonist, but I never had much of a story plot or enough character development to even be considered an antagonist,” she said.

“And I’m not the first black actress to show up on set, stand there, chew gum, and look sassy and mean. I feel like I was just there to fulfil a diversity quota. It’s just to fulfil points.”