‘Riverdale’: first look at final season revealed

A first look at the final season of Riverdale has been revealed – check it out below.

Earlier this year, network The CW revealed that the show’s seventh season would debut in 2023 and also be its last.

Ahead of the release of the season, which takes the form of one long flashback, Entertainment Weekly have shared a first look image of the final season which sees Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) wearing vintage dresses.

Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has also shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram, writing: “In honour of [Entertainment Weekly] FIRST look at our LAST season of Riverdale, set in the 1950’s, here’s a sneak-peek at our beautiful premier episode, coming soon!!

“We’re making something truly special this year,” Aguirre-Sacasa added.

Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale debuted in 2017 to a positive reception, boosted by its huge popularity on Netflix. The show’s ratings however have dipped in recent years, with the premiere for season six dropping 45 per cent of its viewership from season five (via TheWrap).

The show has made stars of its cast members, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch and Casey Cott. The show also marked the final TV appearance from late actor Luke Perry, who passed away in 2019.

In an interview earlier this year, Sprouse said he thinks the cast is ready to “wrap up” the show.