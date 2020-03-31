‘Riverdale’ sets revised April return date amidst coronavirus shutdown

Riverdale has confirmed it will be returning to screens next month for the continuation of season 4.

The last episode, episode 16 entitled ‘The Locked Room’ aired on March 11. Episode 17 will premiere on April 15, a week after originally scheduled, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The CW Television Network confirmed Riverdale, The Flash and more of its major shows would still go ahead as planned while productions around the world have been suspended.

Advertisement

Other shows returning include Nancy Drew, Katy Keene, Batwoman and Supergirl.

Riverdale actor KJ Apa, who plays central character Archie Andrews, revealed the cast have signed up for at least three more years of filming.

Apa said castmates also in the same deal include Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse. The actors spend 10 months a year filming Riverdale, leaving time for other projects inbetween.

“All of us want to shoot movies,” Apa said. “I think we’re all, in a way, craving to work on other things because we’re stuck in Vancouver on the show. Which is great – we all love working on the show. But we’re all craving something else to bite into.

“It’s awesome that we can do that too…because I don’t know if that’s common that a lot of TV actors can funnel into film that easily,” he added.

Advertisement

“I was always kind of scared of that, like, ‘Man, I hope I can shoot movies, because I don’t want to be pegged as Archie for the rest of my life.’”

Riverdale is now streaming on Netflix.