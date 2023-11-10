Robbie Williams explains why he didn’t consult with Gary Barlow about Netflix doc

Singer Robbie Williams has revealed the reasons why he didn’t consult with Gary Barlow about his new documentary.

Williams, whose solo career began after a history as a member of boy-band Take That, has brought out a new documentary on Netflix, offering a commentary on his career, relationships, and struggles with mental health.

The four-part documentary, titled Robbie Williams, has been described by NME as “a persuasive account of the gulf that can occur between wealth and happiness, a simple sentiment that can be difficult to really feel,” as it focuses on the ‘Angels’ singer’s experience in the band.

In the first episode where Williams speaks about his tricky relationship with Barlow when the pair were in their late teens, he shared he had to deal with “an assurance about Gaz and his ability mixed with a coldness”.

He said: “It seemed like there was one person being managed in Take That, and it was Gary Barlow. It was all geared around him and, as young person, I would have been jealous of that. I suppose a lot of me resented him.”

Williams has recently told The Independent that he did not consult with Barlow about the documentary at any stage of production.

Williams said: “Legally I didn’t have to.”

He shared that the two have spoken in the past about the idea of the biopic, adding, “I’ve had to have chats there, yeah, and they are uncomfortable.”

“Needless to say, when the biopic was being [discussed], there were several c***s in that film. Now there’s only one – it’s me.”

Williams left Take That in 1995, which was because, “I think I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown,” he told the BBC last year.

Elsewhere, Williams has revealed that releasing ‘Rudebox’ was the “biggest regret” of his career.