Rudy Giuliani reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ causes walk-out from judge Ken Jeong

Rudy Giuliani has been unmasked on the US version of The Masked Singer, prompting judge Ken Jeong to leave the studio.

The former New York City mayor and ex-attorney to Donald Trump was unmasked on the show on Wednesday (April 20). His involvement as a contestant was first reported back in February (via Deadline), along with claims that Jeong and Robin Thicke walked-off in protest.

“It surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer,” host Nick Cannon said following Giuliani’s reveal. As Giuliani started his reprise performance, a cover of ‘Bad To The Bone’ by George Thorogood and The Destroyers, Jeong was seen leaving the studio.

“I’m done,” the judge said. You can watch the clip below.

Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, "I'm done." pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

In scenes aired on the show, fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were seemingly less bothered by Giuliani’s appearance. The latter asked if it was true that he’d performed many weddings during his time as mayor.

Last year, Giuliani was suspended from practising law in New York after he was found to have made “false and misleading statements” about Trump’s election loss in 2020.

Giuliani also faced controversy from his appearance in the 2020 sequel to Borat, where hidden cameras appeared to show him undoing his trousers while in a hotel room with actor Maria Bakalova. He has since denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was tucking his shirt into his trousers.

The Masked Singer has previously faced controversy over its contestants. The former governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, previously appeared on the show in 2020 as a bear performing ‘Baby Got Back’ by Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Dancing With The Stars also faced similar criticism when it cast former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the show’s 28th season. He was eliminated in the seventh week of the competition.