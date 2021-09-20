RuPaul becomes most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history

RuPaul made history at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards by becoming the most-awarded Black artist in the show’s history.

RuPaul’s Drag Race won Outstanding Competition Program at this year’s ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. RuPaul, who hosts and executive produces the series, has now won 11 Emmys in total, with the first back in 2016.

With this latest win, RuPaul has broken the record for the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history, previously held by cinematographer Donald A. Morgan.

Morgan was nominated this year for his work across sitcoms The Conners, The Upshaws and Last Man Standing, but didn’t win in his category.

RuPaul, who accepted the award with co-host Michelle Visage and contestants Symone and Gottmik, said: “Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world.

“They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today, this is for you. And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you baby, come on to mama Ru.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice to win the category.

This isn’t the only Emmys record RuPaul holds, having won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for six consecutive years.

RuPaul’s Drag Race spin-off show Untucked also won Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at this year’s ceremony.