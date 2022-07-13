RuPaul releases statement about LGBTQ+ rights following Emmy nominations

RuPaul has responded to his Emmy nominations with a statement about LGBTQ+ rights.

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday (July 12), with Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus among the most celebrated shows.

RuPaul’s Drag Race earned eight nominations in total, including Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality or Competition Program.

In a post on Instagram following the nominations, RuPaul wrote: “As the basic human rights of LGBTQ+ people are being threatened once again, I want to thank our peers in the Television Academy for acknowledging the achievements of the beautiful and talented souls that work in front of and behind the cameras at RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Through the miracle of drag, our spectacular season 14 queens have touched hearts and opened minds around the planet.”

He added: “We will never take for granted the platform we’ve been given to tell authentic queer stories, and pledge to do everything in our power to continue to spread light, love, and laughter.

“To our partners at World of Wonder, Paramount and VH1, thank you for having our backs every high-heeled step of the way.”

The digital companion show to RuPaul’s Drag Race, Whatcha Packin’ hosted by Michelle Visage, also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series.

The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday September 22. A host for the ceremony has yet to be announced.