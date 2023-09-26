Russell Brand asks fans for financial support after YouTube revenue suspension

Russell Brand has called for financial support on Rumble after YouTube suspended monetisation on his channel.

The platform demonetised his channel earlier this month following rape and sexual assault allegations against him between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied the allegations.

In a livestream on Rumble (September 25) titled “Are we being silenced? The battle for free speech”, the comedian urged his followers to support his “independent voice” directly. His channel costs $60 (£49) annually.

“If you’re watching this on YouTube or anywhere else, eventually you’re going to have to click the link in the description and join us over on Rumble,” Brand said. “If you can become a supporter, it’s the only way that you can back our independent voice at a time when it’s obviously being challenged.”

Elsewhere in the livestream, Brand accused the government of trying to “bypass” the judicial system after Caroline Dinenage, chair of the House of Commons media committee, wrote to Rumble and other tech platforms to ask if it would cut Brand’s income in the wake of the allegations. Rumble rejected the request, describing it as “deeply inappropriate”.

In response to the government, “legacy media” and other tech platforms, Brand said: “What we appear to be looking at here are a set of collaborating institutions that have an agenda, and then pursue that agenda even when in pursuing it, they have to bypass, repress, obstruct or absolutely ignore existing judicial or regulatory bodies and protocols by moving straight to punitive measures.”

In the original statement from Rumble (via the BBC) in response to the government’s request, the platform wrote: “While Rumble obviously deplores sexual assault, rape, and all serious crimes, and believes that both alleged victims and the accused are entitled to a full and serious investigation, it is vital to note that recent allegations against Russell Brand have nothing to do with the content on Rumble’s platform.

“We regard it as deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so.”

The platform added: “Although it may be politically and socially easier for Rumble to join a cancel culture mob, doing so would be a violation of our company’s values and mission. We emphatically reject the UK parliament’s demands.”

The Metropolitan Police recently confirmed it had launched an investigation after receiving claims of sexual assault following the media investigations into Brand. No arrests have been made.

After the original investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches was first published on September 16, a separate alleged sexual assault allegation from 2003 was reported to the Met, while other alleged victims have come forward in recent days.

Prior to the original report’s publication, Brand shared a video where he denied any criminal wrongdoing and insisted that all of his relationships have been consensual.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.