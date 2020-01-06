Russell Crowe issued an important message about climate change and the ongoing bushfires in Australia at the 77th Golden Globe Awards earlier today (January 6), despite his absence from the ceremony.

Crowe clinched the award for best actor in a limited series or motion picture for his portrayal of the late Fox News boss Roger Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. According to Jennifer Aniston, who accepted the Globe on Crowe’s behalf, the actor is currently “at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfire”.

“He sent along this message in case he won,” Aniston read from a teleprompter. “‘Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.’”

This award marked Crowe’s second Golden Globe win and sixth nomination. Others nominated in the same category included Christopher Abbott (for Catch-22), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) and Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy).

The 77th Golden Globes ceremony is currently ongoing at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles and hosted by Ricky Gervais. Other Australian actors nominated at the prestigious event today include Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.