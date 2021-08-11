Russell T. Davies hits out at ‘Loki’ for “pathetic” bisexual reveal

It’s A Sin creator Russell T. Davies has criticised Loki for its “pathetic” scene revealing that the title character is bisexual.

Davies, who also created Queer As Folk, hit out at the scene in the third episode of the Disney+ show, calling it a “ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture”.

The revelation was confirmed during a conversation between Tom Hiddleston’s character and Lady Loki, who also goes by Sylvie in the third episode, while the pair discuss their dating history.

Sylvie says: “Must’ve been would-be princess or perhaps, another prince?” to which Loki replies, “a bit of both, I suspect the same as you”, implying he has had both male and female partners in the past.

Commenting on the scene, Davies said during a recent panel on the state of queer representation in television (per IndieWire): “I think huge, clanging warning bells are ringing as the giants rise up with Netflix and Disney Plus especially.

“I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show.’ It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince,’ and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvelous?’

“It’s pathetic. It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Describing the show’s step forward with the third episode, NME‘s Paul Bradshaw wrote: “Already talked about in press interviews leading up to the show’s release, it’s great to see something so momentous (and so long overdue) handled in such a casual way, with all credit to Hiddleston’s perfect delivery and director Kate Herron’s smart use of blue and pink lighting.”

Loki is now streaming on Disney+.