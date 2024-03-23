Ruth Jones addresses rumours of ‘Gavin and Stacey’ return after James Corden West End reunion

Ruth Jones has commented on rumours of Gavin and Stacey making a comeback following a reunion with co-stars James Corden and Rob Brydon.

The actress is currently starring in Sister Act: The Musical on the West End and appeared on the red carpet with Corden and Brydon on Thursday (March 21), once again fueling rumours of the show returning for the first time since the 2019 Christmas Special.

Jones was asked about hopes of the show coming back by Zoe Ball on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show yesterday (March 22), who asked if there’d ever be a resolution to the special’s cliffhanger ending in which Nessa proposed to Smithy.

“Is he though? Is he waiting? James and I think those characters exist and that Nessa is still working down the slots in Barry Island,” said Jones. “We like to think that their lives are carrying on.

When pressed further, Jones said: “Who knows? You never say never in this world, do you?”

Deadline reported last month that another Christmas special was apparently in the works and was scheduled to be filmed in the summer.

Despite this, stars of the BBC show have constantly said it was unlikely to make a return in recent years.

Joanna Page, who played Stacey in the sitcom, was the latest to play down the chances of a Gavin And Stacey comeback back in November, despite fans hoping that Corden moving back to the UK following his eight-year stint hosting The Late Late Show in the US would increase the chances of a return.

Speaking to MailOnline, Page said at the time: “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it’s up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that.”

Corden also previously played down the likelihood of the show’s return, telling Sky News: “I genuinely don’t know if we’ll ever do another one. I think Ruth [Jones] and I would love to make something together again… I really don’t know with Gavin & Stacey. I think we feel so proud of that last special.

“I think, in a way, those characters, they live on, they carry on, they’re still out there somewhere living and breathing. Their lives carry on and we just sort of get together and open this portal and find out. Some people say to me, ‘I want to know what happens’. And I go, so do I!”

He added: “I don’t know… Maybe there’s something really perfect about it ending there. Can we truly fulfil people’s ambitions for it? I know it’s such an annoying answer, I’m aware of that, but I don’t know.”