Ryan Reynolds accepted Wrexham’s Emmy award dressed as Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds accepted an award for the documentary Welcome to Wrexham in character as Deadpool on Sunday (January 7) – check out the footage below.

The series was the recipient of five awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including for Unstructured Reality Programme and Cinematography and Directing for a Reality Programme.

The show documents the travails of Wrexham Football Club since it was bought by Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny actor Rob McElhenney. The show has run for two seasons, with a third already commissioned, and was broadcast on FX in the United States, and is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Accepting the award via a video acceptance speech, the video begins with McElhenney saying, “Wow, an Emmy, what an incredible honour. There’s so many people to thank, I’ve been waiting for this moment for 16 years, so I’ve got a lot to say. I’d like to start by thanking…”

At that point, Reynolds’ Deadpool character crashes the video, cutting McElhenney off and beginning his own speech.

“Whoo! Wow, umm… Mr Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf,” Reynolds began, referring to the name of his real life wife, Blake Lively.

“First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth [Wales forever], bitches. I’d also like to thank the Academy for this honour, and for not asking us to attend the televised award show with the real celebrities.”

“I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support, and in exchange, Mr. Lively promises to not fuck up my next movie,” he adds, referring to the upcoming Deadpool 3, which comes out in July.

“Lastly, the Oscars – you’re on notice, motherfuckers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nod,” he concludes, referring to his Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman.

Late last year, reports emerged that Reynolds and McElhenney had lost an estimated £10million on their original investment in Wrexham, causing Reynolds to say, “I’m going to throw up.”

With Deadpool 3 coming in the summer, rumours continue about whether Taylor Swift might appear in the film, possibly in the role of the musical mutant Dazzler.