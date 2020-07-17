Sam Barnett, son of former WA premier, admits to ‘Tiger King’ publicity stunt

Sam Barnett, the son of controversial former Western Australian premier Colin Barnett, has admitted he lied about importing tigers from the zoo featured on Netflix series Tiger King for a private wildlife park in the state’s north.

Barnett had previously claimed he was flying in a pair of Sumatran tigers from the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, the zoo previously run by the series’ star Joe Exotic.

However, the West Australian reported on Wednesday (July 15) that the park’s current owner, Jeff Lowe, had never spoken to Barnett, telling the newspaper: “You’re being played by this guy… he has never purchased tigers from us.”

“Stop lying, dude. Get a life.”

Following the revelation, Barnett conceded that his claims were untrue, telling AAP it was a publicity stunt to promote an upcoming documentary titled Wild Man which is set to broadcast in the UK in November.

“We just jumped on the bandwagon,” Barnett admitted on Wednesday. “Where the story came undone, I foolishly said the tigers were going to come in July.”

However, while admitting he fabricated the story, Barnett says he still plans to build a private, conversation-focused wildlife park in Kununurra. He explained that operations were currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it may be two years until the park is ready.

Sam’s father, former premier Colin Barnett, left politics in 2018 after the Liberals were defeated at the 2017 election, with WA Labor’s Mark McGown succeeding him.