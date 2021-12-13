Sarah Paulson responds to “hurtful” ‘American Crime Story’ criticism

Sarah Paulson has opened up about the “hurtful” criticism she received after American Crime Story: Impeachment.

The actor, who played civil servant Linda Tripp in Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series, had been criticised for wearing a fat suit to portray Tripp in the series.

“It did hurt my feelings, but partly because it felt, as often happens when you’re criticised for your work, but it’s very hard to not personalise,” Paulson said in conversation with The Wrap.

Advertisement

She added: “And it’s very hard to not want to say, ‘I just spent two years of my life and then I gained 30 pounds to play this part. I slept, breathed, wept, bled Linda Tripp for two years.

“So for you to sit down at your computer and decide that this endeavour was maybe not worthwhile, and that maybe I shouldn’t have been the one to play it, it’s so hurtful and also wrong.”

Paulson starred in Impeachment opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton.

Writing about the series, NME said: “As Ryan Murphy shtick goes, Impeachment is one of his more tolerable routines. The show clearly wants to be both a thoughtful examination of recent-ish history and a buzzy event series.”

Last month, Lewinsky praised the show’s accuracy in recalling events from her affair with Clinton. She confirmed that the former president did wear a tie that she had gifted him to his Grand Jury testimony, as is shown in the limited series.

Advertisement

She also revealed that Clinton’s advisor and executive Vernon Jordan once patted her rear, as is depicted in the show.