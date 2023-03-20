Sarah Snook didn’t know ‘Succession’ was ending until season four’s final table read

Sarah Snook has said she didn’t know Succession was officially coming to an end until the final table read for season four.

In February this year, show creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed the show’s upcoming fourth season would be its last during an interview with The New Yorker.

In the interview, Armstrong said he warned the show’s cast during filming on season four that it could be Succession’s final bow. “When we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred per cent sure, but I think this is it,” he said.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Snook, who plays Shiv in the HBO series, revealed she didn’t receive official confirmation of the show’s end until the final table read in January.

“I was very upset,” Snook said. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

She added: “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Speaking about the decision to delay the announcement, Armstrong said: “Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever.

“The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think of: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy, previously hinted the show’s fourth season could be its last. Speaking in an interview with The Times last year, the actor said: “No one’s had their contracts renewed. Who knows who long it will go on? We don’t want it to overstay its welcome, like Billions; that’s past its sell-by date. That will not happen with our show.”

Show writer Georgia Pritchett also suggested the “maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four” back in June 2021.

Succession season four premieres on March 26, 2023 on HBO and Sky Atlantic.