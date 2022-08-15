Sarah Snook says she “genuinely gasped” watching ‘Succession’ season three scene

Sarah Snook has discussed a scene from Succession season three where she “genuinely gasped” while watching the episode.

In the final moments of the season three finale, the Roy children discover their mother reversed the terms of her divorce agreement with Logan Roy (Brian Cox), stopping their move to prevent Logan from selling the company.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on the HBO series, said she was still surprised by the scene while watching it back due to the show’s editing.

Advertisement

“I obviously know Succession, I was there when we were shooting it,” Snook said. “But because I didn’t know how they were going to edit the end of episode nine, when [director Mark Mylod] cuts to black on Shiv, even though I know what she’s thinking… the way he edited it and when they cut to black and then the music, I really genuinely gasped like, ‘Oh! What’s going to happen?!’”

Speaking about the character, Snook said: “She’s complex and she’s unlikeable and she’s also got these amazing qualities. Her entitlement somehow has given her this strange confidence and belief that she’s allowed to be in any room she’s in.”

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in October last year, which is currently in production. A release date has yet to be announced.

In the next season, Shiv will likely be dealing with the apparent betrayal of her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who sided with her father Logan by making him aware of his children’s plans to go against him.

Speaking about the future of the show to GQ, Macfadyen said: “Yes. It’s exciting, especially for where it might go. And I have no idea where it might go. I’ve never been part of any discussion yet. I don’t know, is the truthful answer. And I actually don’t mind.”