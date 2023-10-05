‘Saturday Night Live’ announces first performers and hosts for season 49

Saturday Night Live is set to return for its 49th season next weekend – check out the line-ups for the first two episodes below.

The long-running US variety show is due back on NBC on Saturday, October 14 following a six-month break.

Pete Davidson will be on hosting duties for the first edition, with Ice Spice set to make her debut as a musical guest.

On October 21, Bad Bunny will appear as both host and musical guest. It’ll mark the rapper/singer’s first time presenting and second time performing on the iconic SNL stage, having first played the show in 2021.

Additionally, the programme has announced that comedian Chloe Troast has joined its cast. Check out the posts below.

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

Welcome to the cast, Chloe Troast! pic.twitter.com/3KlRvgQWAe — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

The previous season of SNL was cut short by three episodes as a result of the writers’ strike in the US. Last week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced the end of its months-long strike in Hollywood.

Davidson joked in May about the possibility of SNL being cancelled. “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head,” he said. “Like, ‘Of course that would happen to me. They didn’t want me to [host] – it’s all about me!’ But if it happens, I’m super excited.”

In other news, Ice Spice has responded to accusations that she is an industry plant, saying that she is unbothered by the rumours.

The rapper teamed up with Nicki Minaj over the summer for a version of Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ for the Barbie soundtrack.