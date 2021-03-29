‘Schitt’s Creek’ motel up is for sale – without the Rosebud sign

The motel home in Schitt’s Creek has gone up for sale for C$2million (£1.15million).

The Rosebud Motel forms a centrepiece in the hit sitcom when the Rose family relocates there after losing their riches, with the real filming location now on the market.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2021

The Hockley Motel is located in the Canadian town of Mono, Ontario, over an hour outside of Toronto, and was previously used as housing for basketball recruits.

Advertisement

It comes with six units spread over 4,300-square-ft, alongside a two-storey manager’s suite with three bedrooms and one bath, as well as a detached guest cottage and barn.

However, the property comes without the famous “Rosebud Motel” sign that fans have come to know through the series.

The motel news comes over a month after the mansion features in Schitt’s Creek‘s opening episode went on sale for $14.98million (£10.84million), revised down from $21.78million (£15.79million) in 2018.

The property includes 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms alongside a screening room and a recreation room, located across 24,000-ft.

Schitt’s Creek, which came to an end last year after six seasons, was a big winner at the recent Golden Globes, taking home Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Catherine O’Hara.

Advertisement

The show also swept the Emmy Awards last year, winning seven awards in total, including gongs for stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Meanwhile, Dan Levy has addressed the possibility of a spin-off film, saying: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”