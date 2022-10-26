‘Schitt’s Creek’ producer Ben Feigin dies aged 47

Ben Feigin, the award-winning producer behind Schitt’s Creek, has died aged 47.

The executive producer’s former employer United Talent Agency confirmed his death to Variety, stating that he died on Monday (October 24) of pancreatic cancer.

Feigin served was described as the driving force behind Schitt’s Creek, the hit Canadian sitcom that won several awards for its final season.

For its last run of episodes, Feigin received an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, a Producers Guild Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television for a Comedy, and a Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Television Series. He also received a GLAAD Media Award for Best Comedy Series in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, all four of the show’s lead cast members – Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy – also received acting awards at the Emmys.

Under his company Equation Unlimited, Feigin was responsible for the development and launch of the series, as well as growing its reputation overseas.

Feigin previously worked at Warner Bros., overseeing shows such as Friends and The West Wing.

He is survived by his wife Heidi and their 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.

Schitt’s Creek ran for 80 episodes between 2015 to 2020. It was written by father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy.

The series follows a formerly wealthy family who, after being embezzled by their business manager, are forced to relocate to a motel in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

The show garnered significant interest in its latest seasons after being picked up by Netflix, which distributed the show internationally.

In 2020, it broke the record for the most Emmy nomination received by a show in its final season. Of its 15 award nods, it won nine.

On the back of the show’s success, Dan Levy landed a major deal with Netflix that would see him write, direct, produce and star in an upcoming new romantic comedy for the streaming giant.