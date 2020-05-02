News

‘Scrubs’ actor Sam Lloyd dies aged 56 after short brain cancer battle

'Scrubs' co-star Zach Braff says Lloyd "could not have been a kinder man"

Will Richards
Sam Lloyd
Sam Lloyd at the Season 3 launch of 'Scrubs' in 2006. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd has died aged 56 after a short battle with brain cancer.

The medical comedy drama’s creator Bill Lawrence confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today…” he wrote. “Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd played lawyer Ted Buckland on the show, which ran for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. The actor’s A capella band The Blanks also made a host of appearances on the show under the name The Worthless Peons.

Lloyd’s Scrubs co-star Robert Maschio also joined in the tributes, calling him “the kindest man I ever met”.

Scrubs star Zach Braff has also paid tribute to Lloyd, sharing a screenshot of an iconic scene from the show, while fans have also been sharing their favourite Ted moments.

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Braff wrote in a separate tweet.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

Lloyd revealed his inoperable brain cancer diagnosis last January, with the cast of Scrubs setting up a GoFundMe page to help with his treatment.

“Sam is, simply put, a sweet, kind, and generous soul,” the fundraising page wrote. “Through his music and acting, and most of all his friendship, he has blessed all of our lives immeasurably. Throughout his wonderful life, including his more than 30 years in Los Angeles, Sam has perfected the fine art of friendship.”

