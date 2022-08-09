Sean Bean says intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes: “It would inhibit me”

Sean Bean has suggested that intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes.

During a recent interview with The Times, the Snowpiercer actor opened up about his feelings on the matter, while also sharing some of his on-set experiences.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” said Bean of having an intimacy coordinator in the room.

“Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…”

He continued: “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

For contrast, Bean spoke of his experiences filming the explicit 1993 adaptation of Lady Chatterly’s Lover, in which he starred alongside Joely Richardson.

“Lady Chatterly was spontaneous,” he said. “It was a joy. We had a good chemistry between us, and we knew what we were doing was unusual. Because she was married, I was married. But we were following the story. We were trying to portray the truth of what DH Lawrence wrote.”

The actor went on to criticise the censorship of his current show Snowpiercer, specifically a season two scene in which his character and his partner get intimate with the help of a mango.

“I think they cut a bit out actually,” he said. Often the best work you do, where you’re trying to push the boundaries, and the very nature of it is experimental, gets censored when TV companies or the advertisers say it’s so much. It’s a nice scene, quite surreal, dream-like and abstract. And mango-esque,” he said.

Asked how he felt about intimacy coordinators being introduced in response to the #MeToo movement, Bean said: “I suppose it depends on the actress. This one [referring to Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall] had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”

Hall has since responded to Beans comments, writing in a tweet: “Just because I am in theatre (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything.”

The actress went on to describe Bean as an “awesome actor” who “made me feel not only comfortable but also like I had a true acting partner in those bizarre scenes.”

Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth and final season, with an official release date yet to be announced.