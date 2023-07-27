‘Secret Invasion’ finale rated worst Marvel title ever by fans

The Secret Invasion finale has been voted the lowest-rated Marvel title of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series – which premiered on Disney+ earlier this month – is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, and sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) learn of a secret invasion by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who must band together with his allies to prevent a full conquest of Earth.

Alongside Jackson, Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Cobie Smulders.

While audience review scores remained low to average throughout the show, its finale, which aired yesterday (Wednesday 26) is currently rated just 11 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The low scores makes the final episode of Secret Invasion the lowest-rated Marvel title of all time, which is currently rated at 57 per cent overall.

Episode one, titled ‘Resurrection’ has a 52 per cent rating, while episode three and four, ‘Betrayed’ and ‘Beloved’, are at 38 per cent.

The finale received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but many are now curious if there will be a second season.

In a four-star review of Secret Invasion, NME described the show as “Marvel’s thrilling answer to Star Wars noir Andor, adding that “Samuel L. Jackson leads a miniseries that proves the MCU can grow up too”

It continued: “As the MCU turns 15, it’s time to start growing up. If not yet fully adult, Marvel’s latest series at least feels a bit more mature in design and ambition – a teenage franchise stepping out into the real world for the first time.”

Some fans, meanwhile, were left “disgusted” after it was revealed that the show’s opening sequence was made using artificial intelligence.

Elsewhere, Game of Thrones actor Clarke recently said she “almost ran over” her Secret Invasion co-star Jackson while filming the show.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the actor recalled getting in a very old car for one scene, which she said was “[like] a tractor” to control.

“[I] get in there…We get up to it. The camera is right there. Sam is right there. And I pressed the wrong thing, I pressed the accelerator rather than the brake.”

Clarke said her co-star was “very gentlemanly and lovely and nice”, but that she “cried a little bit” and someone else drove the car.