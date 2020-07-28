See full list of 2020 Emmy Awards nominations

The nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards have been announced – you can see the full list below.

Taking place today (July 28) in a virtual event, the nominations were hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones and streamed live on the Emmys website. Presenters for the event included Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany.

Among the most celebrated shows, the second season of HBO’s hit drama Succession, the Regina King-led comic book miniseries Watchmen, and the Dan and Eugene Levy-created sitcom Schitt’s Creek picked up the most nods.

You can watch the nominations being announced below:

See a full list of this year’s awards below:

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

The 2020 Emmy Awards will air on September 20, and Jimmy Kimmel will host a virtual edition of the annual awards show.

Meanwhile, the lineup for this year’s Venice Film Festival has been announced – and it will be opened by Daniele Luchetti’s drama Lacci.

While the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled many major festivals such as Cannes and Telluride, it was announced back in May that the 77th Venice Film Festival would move ahead as planned. It will be the world’s first major film festival since Sundance and Berlin at the start of the year.

Set to take place September 2-12, the festival will be split into three sections: Venezia 77 (aka the main competition), Out of Competition, and Horizons. The titles selected for the main competition will compete for the Golden Lion, which was awarded last year to Todd Phillips’ Joker.