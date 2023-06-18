See the teaser and first cast photos of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ‘One Piece’

Netflix have shared the first teaser trailer for its upcoming live-action One Piece series.

The trailer was shared, alongside a new look at the series’ cast and production, at the TUDUM fan event in Brazil over the weekend. It shows off most of the show’s core team of characters, the Straw Hat Pirates: Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero Gibson) and Sanji (Taz Skylar).

Take a look at the teaser trailer below, followed by the first official cast photos:

The series adapts the ongoing Japanese manga created by Eiichiro Oda, as well as its accompanying anime series. Oda has given the show his blessing – and is involved in its development – saying in a letter shared with its announcement: “The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece. They’re burning with passion, and I’ve reminded everyone involved that this should be fun.”

Developed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda, the first season of One Piece will run across eight episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously on August 31.

Part of the series – including the scene shown in the above teaser – was shot on a purpose-built ship set constructed in Cape Town, Africa.