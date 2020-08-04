‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Dirty Harry’ actor Reni Santoni dies aged 81

Seinfield actor Reni Santoni has died at the age of 81, it has been reported.

Santoni passed away on Saturday (August 1) in hospice care in Los Angeles following years of health issues including cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York City-born actor appeared opposite Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry (1971) as the detective Chico González, having secured his first major film role in 1967’s Enter Laughing.

Santoni later appeared in four episodes of Seinfield‘s fifth season (1994), playing Italian restaurant owner Poppie. He reprised his role for a guest appearance in the show’s finale in 1998.

Other TV credits include Miami Vice, Murder, She Wrote, Hill Street Blues and Moonlighting.