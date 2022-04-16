‘Seinfeld’: Liz Sheridan, Jerry Seinfeld’s on-screen mother, dies aged 93

Liz Sheridan, Jerry Seinfeld’s on-screen mother in Seinfeld, has died aged 93.

TMZ reports that Sheridan passed away early on Friday (April 15), with the death being ruled as being due to natural causes.

Sheridan was cast as Helen Seinfeld on Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s beloved sitcom in 1990, becoming one of only five cast members to appear on all nine seasons of the show.

Seinfeld himself has led tributes to Sheridan following the news of her death, writing: “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.”

Alongside her most famous role in Seinfeld, Sheridan appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Happy End in the 1970s alongside Meryl Streep, as well as in sci-fi comedy Alf.

Other tributes to the beloved actor have been pouring in online. Mark Hamill wrote: “Loved her on Seinfeld. Loved her on ALF. Loved her in everything she did.”

Actor Jason Alexander added: “Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan. She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you’ll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well.”

See a range of tributes to Sheridan below.

Goodbye to wonderful Liz Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/yKYZQOA5wP — Benjamin Dreyer 🇺🇦 (@BCDreyer) April 15, 2022

Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s mother and the only guest star to appear in every season, has died at 93.

She was also in Alf, St. Elsewhere, Moonlighting and Who’s The Boss, AND on Broadway AND had a short-lived romance with James Dean.

THAT's a life, right there. pic.twitter.com/uNS7lFaoFO — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) April 15, 2022

“Liz Sheridan was funny. She gave her all to every scene and rose to every comedic challenge. She was a charming, sweet, wonderfully funny woman. I had the pleasure to share many laughs with her both on & off screen. I was incredibly lucky to have her on team ALF.” — Paul Fusco pic.twitter.com/VB9XT1hahX — ALF (@ALFforreal) April 15, 2022

Sheridan is the second Seinfeld cast member to pass away in the last few weeks. A fortnight ago, Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother, also called Estelle, on the show, died aged 93.