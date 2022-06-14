‘Seinfeld’ pays tribute to Philip Baker Hall following his death at the age of 90

Seinfeld the TV series has paid tribute to Philip Baker Hall following his death at the age of 90.

The actor, who played library detective Lt. Joe Bookman on the hit American sitcom, passed away on Sunday night (June 12) with complications from emphysema, as confirmed by his daughter Anna Ruth Hall (via The Washington Post).

“The great Philip Baker Hall will forever be remembered by Seinfeld fans as the hard-nosed library detective, Mr Bookman,” the show’s official Twitter account posted.

“Hall had a long and impressive career as one of Hollywood’s top character actors. His talent will be cherished.”

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside Hall in Zodiac, also paid tribute to the late actor, tweeting: “RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It’s been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent”.

Hall’s passing was first reported by Los Angeles Times sports writer Sam Farmer, who wrote on Twitter: “My neighbour, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”

Despite being best known by many for his role as Lt. Joe Bookman in Seinfeld, Hall appeared in just two episodes of the hit sitcom between 1991 and 1998. Some of his other TV roles include Russ McDonald in sitcom The Loop and as neighbour Walt Kleezak in three episodes of Modern Family.

The actor also known for his frequent collaborations with director Paul Thomas Anderson. The pair first worked together on the 1996 crime film Hard Eight, which also starred John C. Reilly and Gwyneth Paltrow. He then went on to star in two more of the director’s films, 1997’s Boogie Nights and 1999’s Magnolia.

Hall is survived by his wife Holly, his four daughters, Anna, Adella, Trisha and Darcy, his brother Lee, and grandchildren Mike, Jeffrey, Jonathan and Caroline.