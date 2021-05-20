‘Seinfeld’ writer says Kramer would be a QAnon believer now

Seinfeld writer and Borat director Larry Charles has said that Kramer would have been a QAnon conspiracy theorist if the show was still being made today.

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, Charles was proposing where he think the characters would be in 2021.

“When I thought about how Seinfeld would survive in this kind of environment and this television environment, and I look around, I think about bringing those characters to the 21st century, and… wouldn’t Kramer be… a believer in QAnon?” Charles asked about Kramer, who was portrayed by Michael Richards in the ’90s sitcom.

Advertisement

He also went on to detail where the other characters would be now.

“Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) might’ve been married a couple of times, she’s probably developed a pill habit of some sort, she’s been in and out of rehab,” he said. “And George (Jason Alexander) might have committed suicide by now, quite frankly.”

He also said that Jerry would be busy sinking his money into rare automobiles, claiming to be “on the spectrum” without a formal diagnosis of autism and dating women nearly 20 years his junior.

Meanwhile, Jerry Seinfeld, Awkwafina and rapper Jadakiss recently recorded announcements about coronavirus safety for New York City’s subways.

Seinfeld also reflected on a previous interview with the late TV icon, Larry King. A clip from a 2007 interview, in which King asks Seinfeld about his self-titled hit series going off-air, resurfaced following King’s death at the age of 87 in January.

Advertisement

The video saw King saying: “You gave it up, right? They didn’t cancel you. You cancelled them,” before Seinfeld replied: “You’re not aware of this? You think I got cancelled? Do you know who I am?”

Addressing the infamous interview on Twitter while paying tribute to King, Seinfeld wrote: “Always loved Larry King and will miss him. The ‘cancelled’ bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less. #ripLarry”