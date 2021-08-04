Selena Gomez calls out “tasteless” TV kidney transplant joke

Selena Gomez has criticised a joke on The Good Fight about her kidney transplant.

Hitting back at a scene in the CBS legal drama, in which several characters discuss jokes they think might be too controversial, including one taking aim at Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant, the actor and singer called it “tasteless”.

“I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently,” Gomez said on Twitter about the episode.

Advertisement

“I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air.”

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

She went on to write: “My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU,” before then sharing a link to encourage users to sign up to become organ donors.

Gomez shared the news that she had received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa in 2017 following years of organ damage that was caused by the autoimmune disease lupus, which she was diagnosed with between 2012 and 2014.

The actress and singer’s most recent music release was the Spanish-language EP ‘Revelación’. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Though musically dissimilar to her 2020 full-length album ‘Rare’ (a slick collection of dance-pop earworms that coupled electronic whirs and glittering production with liberating lyrics), ‘Revelación’ retains the confidence that shone through on her last record.”

Advertisement

Next up, Gomez will be starring in murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. You can watch the first trailer for the Hulu/Disney+ series here.