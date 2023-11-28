Seo In-guk attempts to escape fate in new trailer for ‘Death’s Game’

Prime Video has released an official English trailer for its upcoming K-drama series, Death’s Game, starring Seo In-guk and Park So-dam. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Korean series.

What is the plot and cast of Death’s Game?

Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, Death’s Game will follow a young man named Choi Yi-jae (Seo In-guk), who tries to take his life after losing his savings in a bitcoin scam.

However, Yi-jae’s indifference towards dying offends Death (Parasite’s Park So-dam), and she decides to punish him with a game: Yi-jae has to experience 12 lives and deaths before he is sent to hell.

However, Yi-jae learns that he will be able to live on if he manages to evade death in any of the 12 lives. Despite having ended his own life, he starts to wonder if things could turn out differently while living the life of others.

Aside from the main cast, Death’s Game will also feature appearances from Kim Ji-hoon, Super Junior’s Choi Siwon, Sung Hoon, Kim Kang-hoon, Jang Seung-jo, Lee Jae-wook, Lee Do-hyun, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Jae-wook and Oh Jung-se.

Is there a trailer for the upcoming K-drama?

The new trailer for Death’s Game opens with Death (Park So-dam) sentencing Yi-jae (Seo In-guk) to his punishment: “You are now going to die 12 times. And you will end up dying regardless of which body you wake up in.”

We then get a glimpse of the different lives Yi-jae will experience, and the horrific deaths he will go through in each. “Experience for yourself how painful death is,” Death says. “You are guilty of coming to find me, before I came to find you.”

“However, if you avoid death in one of these bodies, you will live the remainder of your life in that body,” Deaths adds, which leads Yi-jae to imagine the possibilities he could reach in a different life.

How to watch Death’s Game?

Death’s Game premieres on South Korean streaming service TVING on December 15, and will also be available on Prime Video in select regions on the same day.