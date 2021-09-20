Seth Rogen criticises Emmys for COVID-19 protocols: “This is insane!”

Seth Rogen called out the Emmys for their lack of COVID-19 safety measures while presenting an award at last night’s (September 19) ceremony.

Rogen was presenting the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Los Angeles event, which went to Hannah Waddingham for her role in football comedy Ted Lasso.

Beginning his speech, Rogen said: “Good to be here at the Emmy Awards. Let me start by saying there is way too many of us in this little room.”

Criticising the safety measures put in place at the event, he added: “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us!

“We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?” he added. “It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

See parts of Rogen’s speech below:

That moment when Seth Rogen is more concerned about Covid safety, his fellow actors’ lives and sending the right message to CBS’s aging viewers than @CBS itself. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EB7MHEDEPq — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 20, 2021

In order to attend the Emmys, all those appearing and working at the awards had to provide proof of double vaccination as well as presenting a negative COVID test in the 48 hours before arriving.

At the awards, The Crown was the big winner of the night, picking up eight awards including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama (Josh O’Connor), Lead Actress in a Drama (Olivia Colman), Supporting Actor in a Drama (Tobias Menzies) and Supporting Actress in a Drama (Gillian Anderson).

Other winners on the night included Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, which both took home four awards apiece. Mare Of Easttown, Saturday Night Live and Hacks also won three awards each, while Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit collected two trophies for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series.

See the full list of winners from the 2021 Emmys here.