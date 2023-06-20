‘Sex And The City’ cast recall “near-death experience” during filming for season three

Sex And The City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon have recalled a “near-death experience” they had with co-star Kim Cattrall while filming the show.

The cast, who reprise their respective roles as Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda Hobbes in the upcoming second season of And Just Like That…, reflected on the “terrible” moment that they lost control of a car while filming season three of the hit series.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Writers Room podcast along with Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblat, and writer and director Michael Patrick King, the latter recalled the incident which took place in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

During filming of two episodes during season three, Parker was trying to drive a blue Mustang convertible up a hill while co-stars Nixon and Catrall were in the car.

The crew had rigged a standard car to park it on the hill, but it began rolling backwards when a brake line broke.

“Carrie rented a blue [Mustang] … and they were on a hill, the three of them, Charlotte wasn’t there, and a terrible thing happened,” King said. “Cynthia’s in the back seat, Kim’s in the right, and Sarah Jessica’s behind the wheel.

“And the brake line broke and the car took off down the hill backwards, and Sarah Jessica steered it somehow. At the bottom of the hill it stopped, and everybody was screaming and panicked.”

When the actors emerged from the car, King remembered: “Sarah Jessica got out; her security guy grabbed her and took her up.”

Advertisement

“Kim got out full [The Golden Girls character] Blanche Devereaux, collapsed, like, ‘I’ve just had a near-death…’.”

The co-stars laughed as they recalled the story, with Parker remembering Nixon telling her to “hit the brakes” as she tried to floor any pedals in the car.

King also shared how Nixon, who was carrying a sightseeing map, had calmly handled the situation. “Everybody carries Sarah Jessica and Kim away, Cynthia gets out the backseat by herself, folds the map, hands it to the prop people, and walks up the hill by herself.”

The writer and director described it as a “near-death experience”, and wondered whether they should continue filming that day because the experience had been “so tragic”. He remembered that by the evening “Cynthia was back on the ball”.

After Cattrall said in 2016 that she would never play her character Samantha Jones again, it was teased last year and confirmed in May that she would return for a cameo in season two of spin-off show And Just Like That….

Meanwhile, Davis recently said she “won’t waste energy” fixing the situation around co-star Cattrall.