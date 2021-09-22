‘Sex And The City’ stars pay tribute to actor Willie Garson who has died

I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Ia4tg1VK1Y

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, added: “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed but executive producer of Sex And The City, Michael Patrick King, said Garson had been working “even while he was sick”, without giving further details.

“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day,” he said in a statement.

“His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone.”

Further tributes were paid by his adopted son Nathen, who wrote: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you.”

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” a statement from HBO added.

“He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”