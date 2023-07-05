‘Sex Education’ confirmed to end with season four, watch first trailer

Netflix has announced Sex Education will end with its fourth season – check out the first trailer below.

In the final season, Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) are faced with setting up a new sex clinic at Cavendish Sixth Form College. It will also follow Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) journey in the US, as she attends the prestigious Wallace University.

In a letter to fans released today (July 5), show creator Laurie Nunn explained the decision to bring the comedy drama to an end.

Advertisement

“We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies,” Nunn wrote. “Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

She added: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”

Other cast members confirmed to return include Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick and Daniel Ings.

The fourth season will also feature new additions Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith and Eshaan Akbar.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, four cast members – Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) – confirmed they wouldn’t be returning for the final season.

Sex Education season four is released September 21 on Netflix.