‘Sex Education’ fans are in shock at Asa Butterfield’s “twee” full name

Sex Education fans have been sharing their surprise at Asa Butterfield’s full name.

The actor plays the long running character Otis in the Netflix show and recently returned for season four.

Despite that many fans are only now becoming aware of his full name – Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield.

“I thought the name Asa Butterfield couldn’t be more twee but I just found out his full name is Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield so count me wrong,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Sorry but Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield CANNOT be a real name,” wrote another.

“This is the most English ass name ever ?! Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield? Thats a fkn joke,” added another.

The actor previously confirmed his full name to the Gentleman’s Journal ahead of the release of the third season.

When asked whether his Wiki entry was correct at the time when it claimed his middle names were “Maxwell” and “Thornton”, he said: “No! My Wikipedia page is wrong! This is a whole thing; a whole thing around my middle names. When I was born – and I’m going to go on a bit of a tangent here – I had all these other names.

“But, after about a week, my parents thought it was ridiculous to have six names. So, on my actual birth certificate, there’s a different middle name. My actual middle name is ‘Bopp’. It’s inspired by the day I was born, when there was a comet in the sky called Hale-Bopp.”

He also confirmed at the time that his other middle name Farr, was taken from his mother’s surname.

Reviewing season four, NME awarded the show four stars and said the “horny high schoolers go out with a bang.”

Meanwhile, the intimacy coordinator behind Sex Education and Heartstopper recently responded to criticisms about the role they play on film and TV sets.