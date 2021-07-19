The first teaser for Sex Education season 3 has been released, giving viewers a spoof advert for Moordale Secondary school.

The hit Netflix series is due to return on September 17, with the likes of Asa Butterfield (Otis Milburn), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) and Emma Mackey (Maeve Wiley) all back.

Among the new cast additions for the next season is Girls‘ Jemima Kirke, who plays new Moordale headteacher Hope – and going by the new teaser she is trying to raise the school’s standards.

In the clip, many familiar student faces try desperately to promote the school by shining a positive light, though struggle to mask their discomfort. All of it is capped off by previous head Mr Groff (Alistair Petrie) glancing anxiously over a hedge.

The season’s synopsis reads: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

Joining Kirke in season three will be Dua Saleh as Cal, a new student who clashes with Hope, Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr Groff’s “more successful/less modest older brother,” and Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Meanwhile, Sex Education costume designer Rosa Dias recently teased a “massive” ending for the third season.

“When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting,” she said. “Whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow – the writers have got a challenge. They’ve got a massive challenge on their hands.”