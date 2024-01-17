‘Sex Education’ star Aimee Lou Wood joins ‘The White Lotus’ season three

Sex Education actress Aimee Lou Wood has been cast in the upcoming third season of The White Lotus.

The show is set to return to screens in 2025, after filming on the new episodes was delayed due to the actors’ strike. Series creator Mike White will return to write and direct, and the season will be set in Thailand, revolving around a different set of guests at a new hotel.

Wood will be joined in the new season by Justified‘s Walton Goggins and Gen V’s Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Sam Nivola (Maestro) and Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).

Other actors previously announced include Jason Isaacs, known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, as well as Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible, True Detective), Parker Poser (Beau is Afraid, The Good Wife) and Leslie Bibb (Iron Man, Jupiter’s Legacy).

Also joining the cast will be Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimtong, alongside Natasha Rothwell, who will return to her role as Belinda, the spa manager from season one.

Speculation around the identities of the new cast members has been swirling for several months. In December, Jack Black denied that he would be involved in the new season, after fans had raised his name as a possibility.

Black has previously worked with the HBO show’s creator Mike White on the films Orange County (2002) and School of Rock (2003). When asked whether the rumours were true, Black replied: “I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory.”

The show’s creators are currently keeping further details about the new season under wraps. Production on the new instalment was halted due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, but White said back in November that filming is now scheduled to begin “at the beginning of [2024]”.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” he said, teasing that the new season is “going to be a supersized White Lotus”.

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season,” White added.

While plot details are yet to be revealed, White previously teased that the new episodes will take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality”.