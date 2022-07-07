‘Sex Education’ star Patricia Allison confirms she won’t return for season four

Patricia Allison has revealed she won’t return in the fourth season of Sex Education.

The actor, who plays Ola Nyman in the Netflix series, announced her departure during an interview on Capital Xtra radio show Breakfast With Yinka and Shayna Marie.

Asked for a teaser of what to expect in season four, Allison replied: “I have absolutely loved being on Sex Education so much and playing Ola, but unfortunately I won’t be joining the team for season four.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys, but I’m just going to be doing some other little things. Some other opportunities have come up. I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve genuinely loved it.”

In April this year, Simone Ashley, who plays Olivia, confirmed she wouldn’t appear in the fourth season due to her commitments on fellow Netflix series Bridgerton.

“I get asked that all the time,” Ashley said on ITV’s This Morning. “No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.”

Netflix renewed Sex Education for a fourth season in September last year, days after the third season was released. A release date has yet to be announced.

In a three-star review of season three, NME wrote: “Otis and Maeve used to offer the show’s most compelling narrative, but the stakes now feel a lot lower. There are still wise musings on love and adolescence, but season three fails to build on the show’s foundations.

“Moordale is still the same place fans fell in love with, but these new episodes do little to take that relationship to the next level.”