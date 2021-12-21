‘Sex & The City’ stars support Chris Noth accusers as actor is dropped by CBS

Three of the leading actors in Sex & The City have expressed their support for the women who have recently accused their co-star Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the allegations, which Noth has categorically denied.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they said in a joint statement shared to their social media accounts. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The statement comes as US network CBS and production company Universal Television have confirmed that Noth had been removed from his current show, The Equalizer.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the two companies announced in a brief statement to CNN on Monday (December 20).

In the show, which also stars Queen Latifah, Noth portrays former CIA director William Bishop. He will be seen in one upcoming episode of the series that has already been filmed, as well as future repeats of episodes that have already aired.

The actor was also dropped by his agency earlier this week in the wake of the allegations. The A3 Artists Agency confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they have cut ties with the Sex And The City actor.

The statement made by Parker, Nixon and Davis comes a couple of weeks after Sex And The City sequel series, And Just Like That…, was released, in which Noth reprised his role as Mr. Big.

Noth’s accusers, who came forward using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, both alleged that they were raped by the actor in a recent article in The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s claimed two instances took place more than a decade apart, with one taking place in Los Angeles in 2004 and one in New York in 2015 the women said. Noth has strongly denied the allegations saying that the encounters were consensual.

Noth said in a statement to THR: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.