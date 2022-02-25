SF9’s Rowoon says he isn’t worried if his new K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ succeeds or fails

Rowoon of SF9 has spoken about his hopes for his upcoming K-drama Tomorrow.

The singer-actor had discussed his experience shooting for the forthcoming fantasy drama in a new interview with South Korean outlet Newsen, during which he revealed that the show’s ultimate success was not something he was particularly concerned about.

When asked whether he was feeling pressure about the success of Tomorrow, especially considering his previous project The King’s Affection was a hit with audiences, the K-pop idol revealed that this was not the case. “I don’t feel any pressure about results at all,” he said, as translated Soompi. “Because viewership ratings are something [outside of our control].”

“I feel like if I focus on the message of the drama, that meaningful message will also remain with me,” he explained. “So I try to focus more on the essence of the story than results. In that respect, I think Tomorrow will be a drama that gives me comfort as well.”

Based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, Tomorrow follows the story of Choi Joon-woong (played by Rowoon), who meets two angels of death – Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-sun of Alice) and Kim Ryoong-goo (Yoon Ji-on of Jirisan) – on one faithful night. The pair then recruit Joon-woong to join their crisis management team as they work to save suicidal people.

Tomorrow directed by filmmaker Kim Tae-yoon (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP) and Sung Chi-wook, who also previously co-directed the 2020 fantasy series Kairos. The show will premiere on March 25 on MBC, as well as globally on Netflix.