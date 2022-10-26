SF9’s Zuho, Kim In-sung, Park Tae-in and more cast in upcoming BL K-drama ‘Starstruck’

SF9‘s Zuho, as well as actors Kim In-sung and Park Tae-in, have been announced to be part of the cast for an upcoming BL (boys’ love) K-drama series Starstruck (literal translation).

South Korean news outlet Sports DongAh reported on October 26 the confirmed cast of Starstruck, an upcoming BL series based on a hit webtoon of the same name. The show has been described as a story that follows the lives of Jo Yoo-jae and Seo Han-joon, who have been each other’s safe haven since childhood.

According to the outlet, Zuho of K-pop boyband SF9 (Ongoing Loved One, The Birth of a Nation) will star in the lead role of Jo Yoo-jae, the most popular boy in their high school, known for his perfect looks and personality. Starring opposite him is rookie actor Kim In-sung as the emotional Seo Han-joon, his childhood best friend.

Aside from Starstruck’s main leads, Park Tae-in (Doom At Your Service, The Mermaid Prince) was also announced to be playing a character named Park Jin-hwan, however, details about his character are unknown at the time of writing.

Other acting newcomers slated to appear in supporting roles include Kwon San, Chae Soo-ah (Love #Hashtag), and Lee Sang-min, who will be portraying the characters Lee In-gyu, Yoon Chae-young and Ji Seung-min respectively. Kim Yu-bin of K-pop girl group Bling Bling was also cast as a character named Ha Yu-bin on Starstruck.

Sports DongAh also revealed that the eight-episode teen romance series began filming as recently as October 19. A general release window for Starstruck’s premiere has yet to be disclosed by the teams involved.

