Shannen Doherty shares “miracle” update in her breast cancer treatment

Shannen Doherty has shared a significant update in her experience with breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star spoke about her treatment on Monday’s episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear.

Doherty shared: “I’m not gonna say what it is, I’m on a new cancer infusion and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see’.”

The 52-year-old continued: “And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier.”

Doherty, who revealed in June that her stage four breast cancer had spread to her brain, added: “Do I call that a miracle? Yeah. For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going’.”

She added: “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”

Back in November, she shared that her breast cancer had spread to her bones, and opened up about her desire to live a fulfilled life. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not done,” said the actor.

She also spoke about her hopes to use her experience to inspire others affected by the disease, saying it “leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life”. She added, “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

In other news, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor David Gail died earlier this month, aged 58.