Sharon Osbourne exits ‘The Talk’ following racism row

Sharon Osbourne has left US chat show The Talk following an on-air debate about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

According to the show’s network CBS, Osbourne decided to leave the show yesterday (Mach 26) after a review into the March 10 episode. The review found in part that her behaviour towards her co-hosts “did not align with our values for a respectful workplace”.

In the episode Osbourne defended broadcaster Piers Morgan’s statement that he did not believe Meghan Markle’s revelation in a recent high-profile Oprah Winfrey interview that she once had suicidal ideation. Underwood accused Osbourne of giving “validation” to “racist views” in her support of Morgan.

Osbourne reacted strongly to Underwood’s accusations, saying that she felt she was “about to be put in the electric chair”.

Now, the former co-host has left the show after 11 years.

Just days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air, a new Royal report alleges of “bullying” by the Duchess of Sussex. pic.twitter.com/XEC6mgGBFu — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) March 3, 2021

CBS has released a statement via Deadline, which you can read in full below.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

The Talk is currently on hiatus and will resume broadcasting on April 12.

Separately, Osbourne has also denied using racist and homophobic slurs towards her co-hosts on The Talk after claims emerged against her earlier this week.