‘Silence of the Lambs’ sequel in development as a TV series

A Silence of the Lambs TV series that will act as a sequel to the 1991 movie starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster is in development at CBS.

Entitled Clarice, the new series will take place in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.

According to Deadline, the series is “a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling, as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

The Clarice Starling character was previously portrayed on-screen by Jodie Foster in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs, and by Julianne Moore in Ridley Scott’s 2001 sequel Hannibal.

Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet will write and executive produce Clarice. The pair are also serving as co-creators and co-showrunners for the upcoming CBS All Access drama series The Man Who Fell to Earth, based on the 1976 David Bowie movie.

Back in 2016, Anthony Hopkins admitted he regrets appearing in the sequels to The Silence of the Lambs.

Hopkins won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1991 movie based on a Thomas Harris novel, in which he played the cannibal Hannibal Lecter.

Meanwhile, The Silence Of The Lambs director Jonathan Demme has admitted that he was extremely reluctant to cast Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, a role which later won the actress her second Oscar.