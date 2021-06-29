Simon Pegg is planning to turn Galaxy Quest into a TV series.

The original 1999 sci-fi comedy starred Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, and Sam Rockwell.

Pegg is working on bringing the film to the small screen with The Thick Of It and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett.

Pritchett confirmed the the Galaxy Quest adaptation in an interview with The Times yesterday (June 29).

Meanwhile, Rockwell previously claimed that Alan Rickman’s death stopped plans for a Galaxy Quest sequel.

“They were going to do a sequel on Amazon. We were ready to sign up, and [then] Alan Rickman passed away and Tim Allen wasn’t available – he has a show – and everybody’s schedule was all weird,” he said at the time.

But, earlier this year, Allen hinted that a sequel was still possible.

“It’s a fabulous script” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But it had a hiccup because the wonderful Alan Rickman passed. So it all got very sad and dark because [the script] was all about [Dr Lazarus] and [Peter Quincy] Taggart. It was all about their story. It doesn’t mean they can’t reboot the idea … the underlying story was hysterical and fun.”

Pegg and Nick Frost‘s Amazon Prime Video series Truth Seekers meanwhile was recently cancelled after one season.

The comedy show, which premiered last year, follows a team of paranormal investigators who share their findings online.

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season,” Frost said in an Instagram video at the time. “Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me. We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so to not come back is really sad for us.