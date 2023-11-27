Here’s a first look at ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 3

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for season 3 of its popular Korean reality show, Single’s Inferno.

What’s coming in Single’s Inferno season 3?

Single’s Inferno follows a group of singles as they live together on a remote island dubbed Inferno, where they try to find love while keeping their personal details hidden from one other.

The only way to make it off the island and get themselves to Paradise, which is characterised by luxurious hotel suites, is to find romance by pairing themselves with another contestant.

Advertisement

The new trailer for the popular reality dating show’s new season previews a number of the contestants, including one that the panel of emcees describe as “look[ing] like [BLACKPINK‘s] Jennie”.

Season 3 of Single’s Inferno will also see season 2 contestant Kim Jin-young – better known as DEX – joining the show as the fifth member of its panel of emcees.

DEX will join the reality show’s four original hosts: TV personality Hong Jin-kyung, Island actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun and former Phantom member Hanhae.

When does Single’s Inferno season 3 premiere?

The third season of Single’s Inferno will premiere December 12 exclusively on Netflix. The number of episodes that the new season will feature is currently unknown.

The first season of the reality series debuted in December 2021 and ran for eight episodes. The second season premiered in December 2022, and featured 10 episodes.

What else do I need to know about Single’s Inferno?

Advertisement

The third season of the Netflix original was first confirmed by the streaming service in February 2023, where is also announced three other Korean reality shows: Physical: 100, Siren: Survive the Island and Zombieverse.

Of the three, Physical: 100 has been renewed for a second season. The show’s directed has since teased that season 2 of the series has ““got everything taken up a notch for our global fans”.