The Witcher‘s upcoming prequel series Blood Origin has added a host of names to its cast, including Sir Lenny Henry.

The upcoming six-part Netflix show will be set more than a 1,000 years before the main Henry Cavill-starring series, and it has already announced a number of names including Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown.

Joining them will be Henry – who is also starring in Amazon Prime Video fantasy series The Lord of the Rings – in the role of Balor, and Black Books‘ Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut.

Also on board are Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) as Brían, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as of Merwyn, Jacob Collins Levy (Young Wallander) as Eredin and Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan ‘Brother Death’.

Other names include Lizzie Annis in the role of Zacaré, Francesca Mills (Harlots) playing Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril.

Netflix has also confirmed the directors for the series, with Sarah O’Gorman (The Last Kingdom) helming episodes one, four and six, and Vicky Jewson (Born of War) overseeing episodes two, three and five.

The show’s official logline reads: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal in ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Alongside Blood Origin, The Witcher is set to get an anime origin series called Nightmare Of The Wolf, which will focus on the story of Vesemir, the mentor to Cavill’s character Geralt. A trailer debuted last month.

The main series, meanwhile, has been confirmed to return for its second season on December 17, with a first-look teaser recently debuting.