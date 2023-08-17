Sir Michael Parkinson, broadcaster and chat show host, dies aged 88

Legendary broadcaster and chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88, his family has confirmed.

The presenter previously revealed he was undergoing radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer in 2013, before receiving the all-clear from doctors two years later.

Confirming the news of his passing, his family said in a statement: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.