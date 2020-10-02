‘Skins’ actor Mike Bailey quits acting to become a school teacher

Skins star Mike Bailey has quit acting to become a school teacher.

The actor, who played Sid in the E4 series between 2007 and 2013, was filmed by one of his students who broke the news on TikTok earlier this month.

The video, which has now been viewed over 100,000 times, was captioned: “Sid from Skins (Mike Bailey) teaches in my school.”

The Skins actor had recently opened up about his desire to change career paths in 2017, as explained to Radio Times.

He said: “I kind of thought ‘what the f**k am I doing with my life?’ and ended up getting in a conversation with the wife a couple of years ago and decided that those who can’t act teach.

“10 years ago I never thought I’d still be talking about it, but [Sid] still does pop up every now and again.”

He continued: “I mean, it’s always kind of been there. It’s kind of fizzled out over the years, but I mean, it was always a good thing.”

Bailey played Sid on the show across the first two seasons, starring alongside Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, April Pearson, Hannah Murray and Joe Dempsie.

Discussing the first two seasons of the show on its 10th anniversary, Pearson previously told NME about parties the cast members had.

“We were always at it,” she said. “I remember when we went to Lithuania to film the Russia episodes, that was mad. We were in a sky bar and Joe Dempsie introduced me to Disaronno, I’d never had it before.

“That’s all I remember and I put it down to him completely. He was a bit older than me and I was completely blinded by him. I thought he was really cool.”

She continued: “Most of the time the best memories are little things that seem silly now. Like changing all of the framed pictures in the hotel room. We thought we were anarchic crazy teenagers, but really we were just doing what every other teen did.”