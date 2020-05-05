Sky Ferreira joins cast of ‘The Twilight Zone’ reboot episode

Sky Ferreira has been cast in the reboot series of The Twilight Zone, it has been revealed.

The actor and musician will appear in the upcoming second season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s new take on the iconic sci-fi anthology show.

According to Variety, Ferreira will feature in an episode called ‘Ovation’ alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon. Specific plot details have not yet been revealed.

Season two of The Twilight Zone is set to arrive this summer, and will be comprised of 10 episodes. Earlier this year it was confirmed that Billy Porter, Chris Meloni and Gillian Jacobs had signed up to appear.

Streaming platform All Access has said that the next chapter will “use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension”.

The original Twilight Zone TV series ran from 1959 to 1964 before being revived in the mid-1980s and, again, in the early ‘00s. Created by Rod Serling, each suspenseful episode ended with a dark or surprising twist.

In recent years, Ferreira has landed roles in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver (2017), as well as Lords Of Chaos, Rosy and American Woman (2018).

Last summer, the singer teamed up with Charli XCX on the track ‘Cross You Out’. Produced by A.G. Cook, the song dealt with severing ties with a past love. This followed the release of Ferreira’s first solo release in six years, ‘Downhill Lullaby’.